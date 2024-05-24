 
Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle Thursday Night in Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Thursday night in the community of Phelan.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported the collision just before 10:40 p.m. at the intersection of Johnson Road and Coyote Road on May 23, 2024.

San Bernardino County Firefighters responded promptly and upon arrival, they pronounced the pedestrian deceased.

The collision involved a Ford Mustang, which remained at the scene with a visibly damaged windshield.

As a result of the incident, Johnson Road was closed in both directions to allow for a thorough investigation.

The Victorville CHP Station is currently handling the investigation. As of now, no further details have been released regarding the circumstances of the collision or the identity of the pedestrian.

