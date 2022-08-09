Pedestrian fatally struck by a racing vehicle in Barstow, 2 drivers arrested for manslaughter

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities arrested two drivers after a 58-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle that was street racing Saturday morning in Barstow.

It happened on August 7, 2022, at approximately 10:06 a.m., in the 1200 block of West Main Street.

Officers from the Barstow Police Department responded to the scene and located the victim identified as Bedford Moering, deceased in the roadway..

(Photo credit: Ericson Ramos)

According to a news release, a white Honda Accord and a gray Dodge Challenger were involved in a “speed contest” and the Honda struck the victim at a high rate of speed, as he was crossing the street. After the Honda Accord struck Moering, the vehicle also rear ended a blue Ford Escape.

Officials said the driver of the Honda identified as 24-year-old Dean Laney, a Barstow resident, remained at the scene and was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center by Desert Ambulance for his injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Challenger fled the scene without exchanging pertinent information or notifying law enforcement. Detectives obtained video surveillance of the collision and spoke with additional witnesses.

(Photo credit: Ericson Ramos)

Detective Jose Sanchez obtained the license plate number of the Dodge Challenger and Detective Andrew Hollister located the vehicle and registered owner, Manuel Zapata, a 22-year-old Barstow resident in the 24000 block of O Street.

Zapata was interviewed and subsequently booked for PC 192 (c) (1) – Vehicular Manslaughter and VC 20001 (a) – Hit and Run resulting in death at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s High Desert Detention Center.

Detective Austyn Willis contacted the Colton Police Department who detained Laney upon his discharge at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center. Detective Willis responded to the Colton Police Department where he interviewed Laney who was then booked for PC 192 (c) (1) – Vehicular Manslaughter at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s West Valley Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact Detective Austyn Willis at (760) 255-5186 or at awillis@barstowca.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may also provide information by calling the WE-TIP hotline at 1-800-79-CRIME (27469) or by going to www.wetip.com.

