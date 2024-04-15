Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run near Gator’s Sports Bar and Grill in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run near Gator’s Sports Bar and Grill on Sunday night.

It happened at about 7:53 PM on April 14, 2024, at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Walnut Street in the City of Hesperia.

Firefighters from the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the incident and upon arrival, requested a helicopter to airlift the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported by ground ambulance to the Hesperia Airport subsequently airlifted to and out of area trauma center.

The Hesperia Police Department is investigating the incident as a vehicle involved in the incident fled the scene and at this time information on a possible description is not available.

A sheriff’s helicopter also responded and assisted with searching the area for the suspect.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.





