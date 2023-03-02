Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by Prius near Mall of Victor Valley

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 44-year-old male pedestrian was critically injured after he was struck by a vehicle near the Mall of Victor Valley.

It happened on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at approximately 1:08 a.m., at the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Mall Boulevard.

Upon arrival, deputies determined the pedestrian was crossing Bear Valley Road outside of a crosswalk when he was struck by a Toyota Prius traveling eastbound.

Sheriff’s officials said the pedestrian sustained major injuries to his lower extremities and was transported to a trauma center.

The 30-year-old female driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with law enforcement.

“There was no indication the driver was under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact Deputy Wolff at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

