Pedestrian airlifted after crash near Topaz Market Place on Main Street in Hesperia

(An eastbound lane was closed at Topaz Avenue. – Gabriel D. Espinoza VVNG)

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A man was airlifted to a trauma center after he was hit by a car near the Topaz Market Place in Hesperia Friday morning.

It happened at 7:15 am at the intersection of Main Street and Topaz Avenue on December 9, 2022. San Bernardino County Fire and Hesperia Police responded to the scene and located a male lying in the street with major injuries.

(San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies investigated the crash. – Gabriel D. Espinoza VVNG)

The pedestrian was transported by ground ambulance to the Hesperia Airport and was further airlifted to an out-of-area trauma center. His condition is unknown at this time.

The female driver involved in the crash remained at the scene and cooperated with officials. The driver said she had a green light and was driving east on Main Street when the incident occurred.

Per a witness, the man was attempting to cross from the north side of Main Street to the south side of Main Street when he was hit.

Deputies shut down an eastbound lane at Main Street and the south side of Topaz Avenue at Main Street as officials completed their investigation.

