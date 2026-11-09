Pedestrian Airlifted After Being Struck On Palmdale Road In Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center after a driver struck him as he crossed Palmdale Road Saturday evening.

Deputies responded to the crash at about 5:21 p.m. on November 7, 2026, in the 11800 block of Palmdale Road.

The driver was traveling eastbound when the vehicle struck the pedestrian. The driver was uninjured and remained at the scene.

Palmdale Road was closed in both directions between Borego Road and Cahuenga Road for the crash investigation.

An update on the pedestrian’s condition was unavailable.

The Victorville Police Department is investigating the crash.

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