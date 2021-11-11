Pedestrian airlifted after being struck near Desert Valley Hospital

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian was airlifted to a trauma center after being struck by a vehicle near Desert Valley Hospital on Wednesday.

At about 4:17 pm, on November 10th, emergency personnel were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian in the area of Bear Valley Road and Second Avenue. Upon arrival, they located a 2010 gray Toyota Corolla stopped along the shoulder of the westbound lanes and the pedestrian down in the roadway behind the vehicle.

Victorville City Firefighters requested a helicopter to airlift the pedestrian to Arrowhead Regional Medial Center.

(A Reach helicopter landed at the helipad of Desert Valley Hospital — Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with police during the investigation. No other injuries were reported.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

