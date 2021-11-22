All News
Pedestrian airlifted after being struck by SUV on Main Street in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian was airlifted after being struck by an SUV Sunday night in Hesperia.
It happened at about 7:36 pm, on November 21, 2021, in the 17100 block of Main Street, near the Funky Poodle grooming saloon.
A male pedestrian was struck by a 2002 Chevy Suburban that was traveling westbound on Main Street. The pedestrian was transported by ground ambulance to the Hesperia Airport and subsequently airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
The diver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigating deputy.
