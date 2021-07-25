Pedestrian, 62, killed Saturday night in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) –A 62-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night in Apple Valley.

It happened at about 10:44 pm, on July 24th on State Highway 18, west of Corwin Road.

Through preliminary investigation, it is believed the pedestrian was crossing the highway when the driver of a 2016 Kia Forte attempted to swerve but struck the pedestrian in the westbound lanes of Highway 18, officials said.

The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. His identity was not available for release pending notification of next of kin.

The 30-year-old female driver of the Kia immediately stopped and called 9-1-1. She sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Investigators from the Apple Valley Station Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded and assumed the investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is urged to contact Deputy C. Sahagun at the Apple Valley Station at 760-240-7400. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at 800-78-CRIME or www.wetip.com.

