Patrol vehicle struck during high-speed pursuit in Hesperia, suspect arrested

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities arrested a suspect who struck a sheriff’s patrol vehicle during a high-speed pursuit Tuesday afternoon in Hesperia.

On November 7, 2023, at about 3:42 pm, deputies were alerted of a suspicious person in the 9300 block of E Avenue.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Paslak said that deputies arrived and attempted to make contact with the subject who was seated in a vehicle. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to comply, leading to a pursuit.

“The driver broke multiple vehicle codes, drove on sidewalks, and reached speeds of over 100 mph. During the chase, the driver even collided with the sheriff’s vehicle before eventually stopping and being taken into custody,” stated Paslak.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Hesperia resident Albert Munguia, was booked for several charges including assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, evading a police officer with disregard for safety, and violating felony probation.

According to public arrest records, Munguia is being held on a $1 million dollar bail, however, he’s ineligible for bail due to violating his Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) terms. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in a Victorville courtroom on November 15, 2023.

Copy URL URL Copied