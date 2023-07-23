Pastor Alan Todd from Helendale ID’d as driver killed in Oro Grande crash, Gofundme launched

HELENDALE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver tragically killed in a traffic accident in Oro Grande was identified by family as 66-year-old Alan Todd, a compassionate Pastor of the Helendale Community Church.

It happened on July 18, 2023, at about 7:15 am, on National Trails Highway north of Polish Lane, near the CalPortland cement plant.

According to the California Highway Patrol collision report, a 29-year-old from Hinkley was traveling northbound in a 2023 Peterbilt with a 2008 Trail King Low Boy Trailer, transporting a Caterpillar Backhoe.

Alan Todd, a resident of Helendale, was driving southbound in a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis, along with his 63-year-old wife as a passenger.

For reasons still under investigation, the Caterpillar Backhoe impacted a BNSF train over-crossing, causing the backhoe to overturn onto its left side and onto the Mercury.

After the initial impact, the Mercury continued traveling south where it impacted a tree located off the west shoulder, south of Polish Lane.

Victorville City Firefighters responded to the incident and pronounced the male driver of the Mercury deceased at the scene. The passenger was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center Center with neck and back injuries. The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured.

David Todd launched a Gofundme for his father in hopes of giving him the farewell he deserves and to help honor his legacy.

“Alan was a devoted husband to the love of his life of 42 years and a beacon of consistent guidance and unconditional love to his children. He was selfless in his service, serving his country as a Lt. Col. in the U.S. Army, and a compassionate Pastor at Helendale Community Church. Alan touched the lives of countless individuals with his warmth, wisdom, and unwavering faith,” stated the Gofundme.

In addition to monetary contributions, we humbly request your thoughts, prayers, and kind words for the Todd family as they navigate through this painful chapter of their lives. Your support and expressions of love will provide much-needed strength during this challenging time.

To read more memories about Alan or to help alleviate the financial burden of his funeral expenses visit the following: Alan Todd’ Funeral Expenses

CHP officials confirmed alcohol or drugs are not suspected to have been a factor in the collision. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Victorville CHP at 760-241-1186.

