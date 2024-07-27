Passenger Ejected After Two Collisions in Apple Valley, Driver Arrested for DUI

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver was arrested for DUI after causing two collisions in Apple Valley, which resulted in his passenger being ejected and critically injured.

On Thursday, July 25, 2024, around 7:30 pm, a traffic collision was reported near State Route 18, close to Horseman’s Center Park in San Bernardino County.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and emergency personnel responded to the scene and identified a 22-year-old male from Barstow, named Kaleb Elijah Hodge, and a 20-year-old female from Apple Valley, as the individuals involved.

Initial investigations revealed that Hodge was driving a 2007 Cadillac DTS with the female as his passenger. They were traveling on Bear Valley Road, approaching SR-18, when Hodge made a right turn onto SR-18 and immediately pulled to the right dirt shoulder.

Subsequently, he performed an unlawful U-turn, resulting in a collision with a 2016 Kia Optima, driven by a 26-year-old male from Lucerne Valley. The left front of the Cadillac hit the right rear of the Kia.

After the collision, Hodge fled the scene, heading westbound on SR-18. Shortly after, at about 7:35 pm, he was involved in a second crash. While driving on the dirt shoulder near Horseman’s Center, he lost control of the vehicle, which then overturned.

This crash led to the full ejection of the female passenger, who was critically injured and airlifted to Loma Linda Medical Center. Hodge remained in the vehicle and self extricated himself prior to emergency personnel’s arrival.

CHP officers suspected alcohol to be a contributing factor in the crash. Hodge was arrested and transported to a local hospital before being booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto.

Hodge faces charges of DUI causing bodily injury (VC23153(A)) and DUI with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 or more causing bodily injury (VC23153(B)). His bail is set at $250,000, and he is scheduled for arraignment on July 29, 2024, at 12:30 pm in a Victorville courtroom.

The CHP Victorville area office is handling the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the office at 760-241-1186.

(Photo: Kendall Simmons, for Victor Valley News)





