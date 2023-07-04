Passenger arrested after refusing to pay bus fare and attempting to take a deputy’s taser

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 18-year-old was arrested after refusing to pay her bus fare and attempting to take a deputy’s taser.

On Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 1:22 p.m., Deputies G. Solorio and K. Hilldebrand of the Victor Valley Transit Team were patrolling the Victor Valley Transportation Center when they were asked to assist a bus driver with an uncooperative passenger.

According to the bus driver, Madison Marshall, a resident of Victorville, refused to pay and would not get off the bus.

Sheriff’s officials said when deputies contacted Marshall, she was uncooperative and tried to grab Deputy Hilldebrand’s Taser.

Madison Marshall was arrested for resisting an executive officer and booked at High Desert Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy G. Solorio, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

Download the My VVNG App today HERE or Search “MY VVNG” in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to join our new community platform.



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Copy URL URL Copied

(Scroll down to leave a comment.)