Passenger and driver ejected on 15 Freeway not wearing seatbelts says Barstow CHP, 1 dead 

Unincorporated Barstow, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver and their passenger, both in their 50’s, were ejected from a Jeep Wrangler during a rollover crash on Interstate 15, Sunday.

On December 11, 2022, at approximately 3:10 pm, officers from the California Highway Patrol Barstow Area were dispatched to a solo vehicle traffic crash on Interstate 15 northbound, south of Nipton Road.

Upon arrival it was determined a 56-year-old man from Catonsville, MD, was driving a 2017 Jeep Wrangler, with his passenger, a 52 year old female, from Oak Forest, Illinois.

“For reasons unknown, the driver allowed the Jeep to veer from the roadway onto the right dirt shoulder where it overturned.

During the overturning sequence, both the driver and passenger were ejected due to not utilizing the lap and shoulder restraints. The driver of the Jeep succumbed to his injuries as a result of this collision. The passenger was airlifted to University Medical Center, in Las Vegas,” CHP Barstow stated.

At this time, it is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs are a contributing factor in this crash.

This crash is currently under investigation by the California Highway Patrol, Barstow Area.

If you have additional information regarding this crash, please contact the California Highway Patrol Barstow Area office at (760) 255-5900.

