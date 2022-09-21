Participants sought for Veterans Day Celebration in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The City of Victorville will host its 26th Annual Veterans Day Parade & Ceremony on Nov. 11, and the community is invited to participate.

The City is seeking parade entries and information about local Veterans to be honored during the ceremony. The Veteran Information Form and Parade Application are now available on the City’s website at VictorvilleCA.gov/VeteransDay. The submission deadline is Oct. 24.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to recognize local heroes who have so bravely and honorably stood in defense of our freedom,” said Victorville Mayor, Debra Jones. “This long-standing tradition is our way of bringing our community together to show our Veterans and their families our gratitude. We hope you’ll join us for the twenty-sixth anniversary of our patriotic celebration—run or walk in our Freedom Mile Run, march in our parade, and tell us about a Veteran you know and love.”

During the Ceremony, the City will once again salute local military Veterans from Victorville. Community members are invited to submit information about Veterans they know for this tribute, which is for current and past military Veterans with any length of service that is active duty; reserve component; or National Guard with any U.S. military branch. Information about the Veterans and their pictures will be included in the printed program and in videos that will be shown during the Ceremony.

The Veteran Information Form is available on the City’s website at VictorvilleCA.gov/VeteransDay.

Victorville’s Veterans Day Celebration is planned for Nov. 11 at the corner of 7th Street & Forrest Avenue in Old Town Victorville. The event will begin with the annual Freedom Mile Run at 8:45 a.m. The Veterans Day Parade will begin at the corner of 7th Street and Tracy at 9 a.m. and proceed to the corner of 7th Street and Forrest Avenue where the ceremony will take place immediately following the conclusion of the parade.

