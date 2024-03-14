Parolee Leads Deputies on a Pursuit from Victorville to Yucca Valley on a Stolen Motorcycle

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Cory Ryan Brown, a 38-year-old transient, was arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit from Victorville to Yucca Valley on a stolen motorcycle.

It happened on March 11, 2024, at approximately 8:50 p.m., when deputies from the Victorville Station located a 2023 Harley Davidson Motorcycle that was reported stolen out of Nevada.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Nisqualli Road and Seventh Avenue, however, the driver of the stolen motorcycle failed to yield.

Deputies from Apple Valley, Victor Valley, Morongo Basin, and Sheriff’s Aviation assisted during the approximately 63-mile-long pursuit.

The motorcycle stopped at the intersection of CA-247 and Buena Vista Drive in Yucca Valley and Brown was taken into custody.

Brown is currently on California Department of Corrections Parole. Brown was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto for PC 2800.2(A)- Felony Reckless Evading, PC 496D(A)- Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, VC 23152(B)- Driving Under the Influence, and VC 23152(G)- Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Drug.

Brown is being held on a combined bail of $140,000 and is scheduled for a court hearing on March 18th in Victorville.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Police Station at (760)241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760)956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.





