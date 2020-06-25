Parolee found with simulator hand grenade during a traffic stop in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 34-year-old suspect on parole was arrested after deputies found a simulator hand grenade inside his vehicle during a traffic stop, officials said.

It happened on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at about 2:53 PM in the 12000 block of Mariposa Road.

Deputy S. Ramirez and Deputy M. Roth, from the Victorville Police Department, were conducting patrol when they observed a vehicle displaying expired registration tags from 2017, officials said.

While talking to the driver, identified as 34-year-old Christian Matthew Olson, a resident of Whittier, they learned he was on active parole and had a warrant for violating the terms of his parole.

During a search of Olson’s vehicle, deputies located a simulator hand grenade, officials said.

Detectives from Sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Division, Bomb and Arson Detail were requested to assist. “The device was confirmed to be a live destructive device, used for military training,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

Olson was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for possession of a destructive device without a permit and violation of parole. He is scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court on June 26, 2020.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

What is a simulation grenade:

The Simulator, Hand Grenade is designed for training exercises to acclimatize troops to the sights and sounds of battle in a non-lethal format. This device, once the pull-wire is activated, after 6 – 12 seconds produces a loud report or simulated explosion of a grenade. -HFI Pyrotechnics

Generic photo of a hand grenade simulator. Not an actual photo. (Photo Gunacution.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.