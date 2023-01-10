Parolee arrested for indecent exposure after walking nude around Bear Valley Road

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 45-year-old parolee previously arrested for indecent exposure is back in jail after walking around naked near a busy roadway in Hesperia.

It happened at about 3:07 pm, on Sunday, January 9, 2023, in the area of Bear Valley Road and Locust Avenue.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies conducted an area check and located the suspect, identified as Alejandro Aguirre, a resident of Hesperia, hiding in a nearby carwash.

A records check revealed Aguirre is on active parole for indecent exposure.

On Monday, January 9, 2023, deputies from the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of a nude male walking around the area of Bear Valley Road and Locust Avenue. When deputies arrived at the location, the suspect was gone.

Aguirre was arrested and booked in at the High Desert Detention Center where he remains without bail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station at 760-947-1500. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

