Parolee arrested after attempting to rape two women inside a Victorville business

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 34-year-old Pomona man identified as Alfred Vicario was arrested in Victorville after allegedly exposing himself to multiple women at a business.

On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department were dispatched to an unknown problem in the shopping center at the intersection of Palmdale Road and El Evado Road, in Victorville.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “as deputies responded to the incident location, a citizen came to the aid of a victim and advised dispatch a male subject was at the location and tried to rape the woman.”

Deputies at the scene received information confirming that Vicario was a registered sex offender, on Parole for PC 314 Indecent Exposure. During the investigation deputies learned Vicario entered a business in the shopping center and exposed himself.

“During the incident, Vicario grabbed two of the victims, attempting to force them to have sex with him. Vicario physically assaulted one of the women and then refused to let her leave,” stated the release.

Vicario was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for assault with intent to rape, false imprisonment, sexual battery, and indecent exposure. He remains in custody in lieu of $250,000.00 bail. Additionally, Vicario was book for a no bail parole violation.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

