Paranormal Cirque coming to the SBC Fairgrounds in Victorville November 17 – 20, 2023

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Are you ready Victorville? Do you love thrilling, wicked, sexy, or even dangerous things?

Paranormal Cirque will expose you to a unique creation of combined theatre, circus, and cabaret with a new European style flare. Cirque Italia is now presenting a brand-new show for a MATURE audience!

This innovative horror story features different shades of sexy and an incomparable storyline – the only thing you can be sure of during this unique experience is that you will not know what to expect! It might be hard to divide reality and illusion!

Are you intrigued yet? Dare to let yourself get wicked for one night under our Big TOP and live on the edge with Paranormal Cirque show! You will fall into a parallel world and end up surrounded by monstrous creatures with hidden talents that will amaze you with the circus arts.

This show is NOT for the faint of heart. You may have to catch your breath or try to stop your heart from racing during this adrenaline filled performance.

A careful casting selection has united the best artists from all over the world. A few of the circus arts you can expect to see in this new production include the jaw-dropping Wheel of Death, mystifying MAGIC, and more. Our Black unit also follows our strict animal-free policy.

For more information visit www.paranormalcirque.com and make sure to check all our social media accounts. Tickets can be purchased now starting at $20.00 depending on availability. Restricted – under 18 REQUIRES accompanying parent or guardian. This show has adult language and material.

Paranormal Cirque is offering a special promotion: $5.00 off any full priced ticket purchased in levels 1, 2, or 3. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts or deals. Please call 941-704-8572 to get the promo code for your location.

You can purchase tickets through our website (paranormalcirque.com/tickets) or by phone: (941) 704-8572. We also respond to text messages.

When: November 17th – 20th, 2023

Where: 148000 7th Street, Victorville, CA 92395

At: SBC Fair — Under the stunning Black and Red Big Top Tent

November 17 – Friday: 7:30pm

November 18– Saturday: 6:30pm & 9:30pm

November 19– Sunday: 5:30pm & 8:30pm

November 20– Monday: 7:30pm

Box office hours:

The box office opens on-site on Tuesday, the week of the show.

Non-show days: 10am – 6pm

On show days: 10am – 10pm

Copy URL URL Copied