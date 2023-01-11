SB I-15 Palmdale Road onramp closed after a pedestrian was hit Tuesday

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Palmdale Road onramp in Victorville was shut down after a pedestrian was struck Tuesday.

On January 11, 2023, at approximately 12:38 p.m., the California Highway Patrol, Victorville Fire Department, and AMR responded to the incident.

One person was located with critical injuries in the lanes of the southbound 15 freeway onramp, on the southbound side of Palmdale Road.

The person was rushed to Victor Valley Global Medical Center and then airlifted to a trauma center via helicopter.

The male driver of the involved black Nissan Altima remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. He was not injured.

(A pedestrian was transported to a trauma center by helicopter after they were hit by a vehicle. Gabriel D. Espinoza – Victor Valley News)

The front windshield and the back window of the Altima were broken out of the sedan.

A shoe and other clothing articles remained at the scene. The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.

The onramp to the southbound 15 freeway on the north side of Palmdale Road was also closed, however, it was closed for guardrail work.

The CHP – Victorville office – is investigating the crash.

(The California Highway Patrol officer blocked off the onramp for an investigation. – Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG)

No further details were available.

