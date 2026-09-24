Palmdale Road Closed In Both Directions After Crash Sparks SUV Fire, Damages Utility Pole In Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Palmdale Road is closed in both directions after an SUV involved in a two-vehicle crash caught fire and damaged a wooden utility pole Wednesday afternoon in Adelanto.

The crash was reported at about 3:15 p.m. on September 23, 2026, on Palmdale Road just west of Monte Vista Road/Aster Road.

Firefighters responded to the scene and located two vehicles involved in the crash: a green Ford Mustang and a white Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV.

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After the crash, the SUV struck a wooden utility pole on the east side of the roadway and caught fire. The flames spread to the utility pole, which was compromised.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, and Southern California Edison was requested to expedite its response because of the possible threat of the damaged utility pole falling.

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Palmdale Road was closed in both directions at Monte Vista Road and from the intersection west to Hacienda Road.

Caltrans responded to assist with setting up a hard closure, which was expected to remain in place for several hours while Southern California Edison crews conducted the necessary work to replace the damaged utility pole.

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Information on injuries was not immediately available.

VVNG has reached out to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department for more information. This article will be updated when additional details become available.

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This is a developing story, and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

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