Palmdale Road briefly closed after head-on crash in Victorville near Cahuenga Road

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A stretch of Palmdale Road was closed following a head-on traffic collision in Victorville Saturday evening.

The crash was reported on November 12, 2022, at approximately 6:35 P.M., and involved two dark colored sedans.

Emergency workers arrived on scene and closed Palmdale Road at Cahuenga Road while authorities investigated.

(Hugo C. Valdez — VVNG)

As of 6:50 P.M, two tow trucks were onscene to remove the vehicles from the roadway.

No serious were reported, per scanner traffic.

