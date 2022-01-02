Icy road conditions on SR-138 lead to fatal crash on New Year’s Eve

PINON HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner Office identified a 49-year–old Palmdale man killed in a crash on New Year’s Eve.

It happened on Friday, December 31, 2021, at about 5:40 am, in the area of State Route 138, east of the Sheep Creek Bridge in Pinon Hills.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the reporting party called dispatch and reported seeing an unknown type of truck or SUV swerve off the roadway.

Per the logs, the reporting party also advised the roadway was icy. The vehicle overturned and rolled multiple times. Additionally, the paramedics also advised of icy conditions and even their ambulance slipped on ice.

Coroner officials said the driver identified as Jesus Valles was declared deceased on scene at 6:01 am.

The crash investigation is being handled by the California Highway Patrol Victorville Station.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.