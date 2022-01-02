All News
Icy road conditions on SR-138 lead to fatal crash on New Year’s Eve
PINON HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner Office identified a 49-year–old Palmdale man killed in a crash on New Year’s Eve.
It happened on Friday, December 31, 2021, at about 5:40 am, in the area of State Route 138, east of the Sheep Creek Bridge in Pinon Hills.
According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the reporting party called dispatch and reported seeing an unknown type of truck or SUV swerve off the roadway.
Per the logs, the reporting party also advised the roadway was icy. The vehicle overturned and rolled multiple times. Additionally, the paramedics also advised of icy conditions and even their ambulance slipped on ice.
Coroner officials said the driver identified as Jesus Valles was declared deceased on scene at 6:01 am.
The crash investigation is being handled by the California Highway Patrol Victorville Station.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
Report of shots fired at the Mall of Victor Valley prompts police response on Sunday
-
All News5 days ago
Victorville man arrested for molesting a minor; more victims possible
-
All News6 days ago
Raising Cane’s celebrates grand opening in Hesperia on December 28th
-
All News3 days ago
UPDATE: Husband arrested for wife’s murder in Wrightwood
-
All News3 days ago
Fentanyl, meth, and guns found inside hotel room in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Firefighters knockdown truck fire Tuesday morning in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Federal agencies partner to conserve Mojave desert tortoises
-
All News5 days ago
San Diego woman killed in crash on I-15 freeway near Halloran Summit Road