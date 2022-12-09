Pacific storm will bring rain, snow, gusty winds, and cool conditions

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pacific storm heading towards Southern California is expected to bring significant rain, snow, gusty winds, and cool conditions Saturday night through Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, rainfall may start as early as Saturday evening over Orange and San Bernardino Counties, but the heaviest and most widespread rain expected during the day Sunday.

Travel through the mountains will be hazardous, especially Sunday evening into Monday when snow levels drop to 3500-4000 ft.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Snow may impact portions of I-15, I-10, and I-8. The NWS said several inches of snow will fall in the mountain communities and pass level.

Gusty west winds are expected with this system as well. Gusts of 35-40 mph possible along the coast, up to 30 mph in the valleys, and 40-60 mph, locally higher in wind prone locations in the mountains and desert mountain slopes.

Periods of heavy rainfall are expected to generate minor flooding, especially in urban areas and near recent burn scars.

The low temperature for Hesperia on Sunday night will be 33 degrees and 27 degrees on Monday night.

Drive With Extra Caution When It’s Raining

Drive Slowly. It’s harder to control or stop your vehicle on a slick road. …

Turn Around Don’t Drown. People often underestimate the power of rushing water. …

Look Out for Pedestrians and Cyclists. Always be extra cautious in hard-to-see conditions, like nighttime or in bad weather.

