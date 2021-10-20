All News
Oxygen tanks, diesel filters stolen from Hi Grade Materials in Lucerne Valley
LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect or suspects responsible for a commercial burglary at Hi-Grade Materials.
It happened sometime between October 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. and October 18, 2021, at 4:00 a.m.
Sheriff’s officials said unknown suspects(s) approached the business located at 8701 Meridian Road from a back road and entered through a gate on the east side of the property.
“Once inside, they entered numerous buildings and stole oxygen tanks and diesel filters,” stated a news release.
Officials said the investigation is ongoing, and we are asking for assistance from the community in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for the commercial burglary.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Matt Lewis at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, Lucerne Valley Substation, at 760-248-7655. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Hesperia man killed in crash on I-15 freeway in Apple Valley
-
All News5 days ago
Combative woman arrested inside Chase bank in Apple Valley
-
All News7 days ago
Barstow police asking for help to find shooter who killed 28-year-old man
-
All News5 days ago
Felon out on bail arrested on gun and drug charges in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Apple Valley man arrested for committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child
-
All News4 days ago
Cash taken during burglary at Hi-Desert Liquor in Apple Valley
-
All News4 days ago
Hesperia man arrested after high-speed pursuit ends in crash
-
All News4 days ago
Person airlifted after late night rollover crash in Victorville