Oxygen tanks, diesel filters stolen from Hi Grade Materials in Lucerne Valley

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect or suspects responsible for a commercial burglary at Hi-Grade Materials.

It happened sometime between October 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. and October 18, 2021, at 4:00 a.m.

Sheriff’s officials said unknown suspects(s) approached the business located at 8701 Meridian Road from a back road and entered through a gate on the east side of the property.

(image: google maps)

“Once inside, they entered numerous buildings and stole oxygen tanks and diesel filters,” stated a news release.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing, and we are asking for assistance from the community in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for the commercial burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Matt Lewis at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, Lucerne Valley Substation, at 760-248-7655. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

