Owner viciously attacked by two Pit Bulls in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 56-year-old Hesperia man was viciously attacked by his two Pitt Bulls, officials said.

It happened on Friday, July 30, 2021, at about 9:36 am, in the 9000 block of Balsam Avenue in Hesperia.

According to a sheriff’s news release, the victim was inside his residence and was viciously attacked by two of his adult Pit Bull dogs. “During the attack, the victim was eventually able to escape to a bedroom and call 911. As a result of the attack, the victim suffered major injuries to his extremities.”

The San Bernardino County Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital where he was flown to a trauma center for treatment.

Officials said Hesperia Animal Control Officers responded with deputies and due to the dogs continued vicious behavior, Animal Control Officers deployed tranquilizer darts which were effective.

The dogs were safely removed from the residence and secured. Hesperia Animal Control Officers will continue the investigation.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.