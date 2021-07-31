All News
Owner viciously attacked by two Pit Bulls in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 56-year-old Hesperia man was viciously attacked by his two Pitt Bulls, officials said.
It happened on Friday, July 30, 2021, at about 9:36 am, in the 9000 block of Balsam Avenue in Hesperia.
According to a sheriff’s news release, the victim was inside his residence and was viciously attacked by two of his adult Pit Bull dogs. “During the attack, the victim was eventually able to escape to a bedroom and call 911. As a result of the attack, the victim suffered major injuries to his extremities.”
The San Bernardino County Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital where he was flown to a trauma center for treatment.
Officials said Hesperia Animal Control Officers responded with deputies and due to the dogs continued vicious behavior, Animal Control Officers deployed tranquilizer darts which were effective.
The dogs were safely removed from the residence and secured. Hesperia Animal Control Officers will continue the investigation.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News4 days ago
Victorville woman arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Huntington Beach
-
All News6 days ago
Pedestrian, 62, killed Saturday night in Apple Valley
-
All News4 days ago
Man carjacked during armed robbery at Dunkin’ Donuts in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
(VIDEO) Woman smashes beer bottle on man’s head outside Ricky’s Bar in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
Woman killed after being struck by box truck in Hesperia
-
All News3 days ago
Homicide investigation at the Riverton Apartments in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
Two Apple Valley men arrested for multiple criminal offenses
-
All News3 days ago
Victorville high-speed pursuit ends in Fontana with an arrest