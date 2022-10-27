15 freeway
Overturned truck with trailer in Hesperia resulted in major traffic on the SB I-15
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An overturned truck with a trailer in Hesperia resulted in major traffic delays for motorists traveling on the I-15 freeway Wednesday.
The accident was reported at 2:55 pm, on October 26, 2022, almost directly underneath the Ranchero Road overpass and near the freeway on-ramp.
A Dodge Ram was transporting another pickup truck on top of a car hauler when it overturned, blocking the no. 3 and no. 4 lanes.
San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident and checked out the driver of the truck who was determined not to be injured.
The Ranchero Road on-ramp was temporarily blocked while the tow truck drivers worked on loading the vehicles. CalTrans was informed of a sign that was down on the onramp.
Southbound Mariposa Road was gridlocked for several hours as motorists attempted to use it as a detour. Traffic on the I-15 southbound started flowing freely again at about 7:00 pm.
The Victorville California Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.
