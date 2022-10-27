Overturned truck with trailer in Hesperia resulted in major traffic on the SB I-15

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An overturned truck with a trailer in Hesperia resulted in major traffic delays for motorists traveling on the I-15 freeway Wednesday.

The accident was reported at 2:55 pm, on October 26, 2022, almost directly underneath the Ranchero Road overpass and near the freeway on-ramp.

A Dodge Ram was transporting another pickup truck on top of a car hauler when it overturned, blocking the no. 3 and no. 4 lanes.

(San Bernardino County Fire responded and checked out the male driver for any possible injuries.– Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident and checked out the driver of the truck who was determined not to be injured.

The Ranchero Road on-ramp was temporarily blocked while the tow truck drivers worked on loading the vehicles. CalTrans was informed of a sign that was down on the onramp.

Southbound Mariposa Road was gridlocked for several hours as motorists attempted to use it as a detour. Traffic on the I-15 southbound started flowing freely again at about 7:00 pm.

(Traffic was backed up to about Bear Valley Road in Victorville for several hours. — Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

The Victorville California Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

