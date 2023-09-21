All NewsFeaturedHesperia News

Overturned truck causes backup on Summit Valley Road in Hesperia Wednesday evening

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupSeptember 20, 2023

HESPERIA, CALIF. (VVNG.com) — A crash caused traffic to backup after a pickup truck overturned in the middle of Summit Valley Road, near Foley Road.

The incident was reported Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at approximately 5:36 p.m. and involved a solo pickup truck that lost control, causing it to flip.

The California Highway Patrol logs reported that the truck was speeding in the curves just prior to the crash.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department arrived onscene and reported that one person sustained minor injuries.

A tow truck was requested to remove the vehicle from the roadway.

Traffic was diverted onto a dirt road.

No further details were immediately available.

