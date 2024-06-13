Overturned Tractor-Trailer on NB I-15 in Hesperia Prompts a SigAlert on Thursday morning

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A tractor-trailer overturned early morning on the northbound I-15 freeway, just south of Main Street in the City of Hesperia.

The incident occurred at 1:42 am, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, and was reported in the slow lane.

Following the crash, the driver was trapped inside the overturned semi that landed along the drainage ditch, between Mariposa Road and the I-15.

San Bernardino County Firefighters arrived at the scene and successfully extricated the driver, who sustained only minor injuries.

The truck was carrying boxes of fruit, and efforts to unload the cargo have led to a hard closure of the area. Consequently, a SigAlert was issued at around 3:30 am, with no specified end time.

The cause of the accident is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol – Victorville Station.





