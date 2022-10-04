Overturned tanker causes heavy traffic on SB I-15 freeway near Oak Hill Road

OAK HILL, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An early morning crash involving a cement truck caused major traffic delays for motorists traveling down the Cajon Pass on Tuesday.

It happened at about 4:45 am, on October 4, 2022, just south of Oak Hill Road at the top of the Cajon Pass.

For reasons still unknown, the rear trailer on the powder train truck overturned onto the freeway, blocking lanes. A green Toyota Tacoma truck also involved crashed into the guardrail and the driver pulled over to the left shoulder of the freeway.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

The accident resulted in major delays for the southbound I-15 with bumper-to-bumper traffic from Nisqualli Road to Oak Hill Road. Other routes like Summit Valley Road, Mariposa Road, and even Highway 138 from the Phelan side also experienced gridlock traffic.

At about 7:40 am, CHP reported everything had been cleared up and the lane would be reopening shortly allowing traffic to flow more freely.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville California Highway Patrol.

