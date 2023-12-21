Overturned SUV With Children Causes Traffic Jam on I-15 Freeway in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Emergency personnel and CHP Officers acted swiftly in response to reports of an overturned SUV with children on the 15 freeway in Hesperia.

The incident took place at approximately 4:44 p.m. on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, along the southbound I-15, just north of Ranchero Road.

A white 2016 Lexus NX overturned in the center divider, with indications that children were involved. Additionally, a white Toyota Camry, the second vehicle involved in the crash, obstructed the fast lane and sustained moderate front-end damage.

Witnesses reported several vehicles coming to a halt to offer assistance, as the extent of injuries remained uncertain. Although two ambulances were requested to the scene as a precaution, no confirmed injuries were reported.

The aftermath of the crash led to a traffic backlog stretching from I-15 South at Ranchero Road to US-395, resulting in congestion and stop-and-go traffic, with speeds averaging only 5-26 MPH.

