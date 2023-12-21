15 freewayAll NewsFeaturedHesperia News

Overturned SUV With Children Causes Traffic Jam on I-15 Freeway in Hesperia

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupDecember 20, 2023Last Updated: December 20, 2023
traffic accident on southbound 15 freeweay before ranchero road in hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Emergency personnel and CHP Officers acted swiftly in response to reports of an overturned SUV with children on the 15 freeway in Hesperia.

The incident took place at approximately 4:44 p.m. on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, along the southbound I-15, just north of Ranchero Road.

A white 2016 Lexus NX overturned in the center divider, with indications that children were involved. Additionally, a white Toyota Camry, the second vehicle involved in the crash, obstructed the fast lane and sustained moderate front-end damage.

traffic accident on southbound 15 freeweay before ranchero road in hesperia

Witnesses reported several vehicles coming to a halt to offer assistance, as the extent of injuries remained uncertain. Although two ambulances were requested to the scene as a precaution, no confirmed injuries were reported.

The aftermath of the crash led to a traffic backlog stretching from I-15 South at Ranchero Road to US-395, resulting in congestion and stop-and-go traffic, with speeds averaging only 5-26 MPH.

Stay updated as this situation unfolds with the latest reports.

traffic accident on southbound 15 freeweay before ranchero road in hesperia
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
(Scroll down to leave a comment.)
Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupDecember 20, 2023Last Updated: December 20, 2023

Related Articles

vvng.com file photo

Hesperia Police Department Implements DUI Patrols Amid Holiday Season

December 20, 2023

Robertson’s Truck Accident on 15 Freeway Causes Traffic Backup and Lane Closure

December 20, 2023

Pedestrian Killed Tuesday Night Crossing Palmdale Road in Victorville

December 19, 2023

Flood Watch Issued Over Victor Valley; Excessive Rain Expected Across SoCal

December 19, 2023
© Copyright www.VVNG.com 2023, All Rights Reserved. | CONTACT US | Legal: Privacy Policy | User Agreement
Back to top button