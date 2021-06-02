Overturned semi shuts down several lanes on NB I-15 in the Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An overturned semi on the northbound 15 freeway has prompted a SIGALERT Tuesday night.

The incident was reported at 9:31 pm, just north of State Route 138 in the Cajon Pass.

California Highway Patrol incident logs reported an 18-wheeler tractor truck and trailer overturned and was blocking the no. 2 and 3 lanes.

San Bernardino County Fire responded and reported the driver was able to exit the vehicle and was not injured.

The no. 1-2 lanes are open and CalTrans will respond to assist with a hard closure of lanes 4-5 that will last approximately one hour. Pieces of the semi and other debris are scattered across lanes of traffic.

Sandra Ventura-Alamilla said she was driving next to the big rig when the tire or something exploded. Sandra said the semi overturned toward her car and large metal objects flew towards her car damaging her bumper.

CHP is investigating the cause of the accident.

