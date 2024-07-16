Overturned Semi on NB I-15 Freeway in Hesperia Caused Significant Traffic Delays on Monday

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A tractor-trailer carrying Body Armor sports drinks overturned early Monday morning on the northbound I-15 freeway in Hesperia.

The incident occurred around 3:23 am, on July 15, 2024, just north of the Main Street overpass.

For reasons yet to be determined, the driver of the semi-truck veered off the right shoulder of the freeway and overturned into a drainage ditch situated between Mariposa Road and the I-15.

Fortunately, the driver managed to climb out through the broken windshield and did not sustain any injuries.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that all northbound lanes were temporarily blocked following the crash. However, authorities were able to reopen one lane shortly thereafter.

Employees with Aguiar’s Towing were called in to assist with unloading the merchandise from the damaged trailer and restacking it onto pallets, which were then placed into a new trailer.

The incident caused traffic delays until about noon, with congestion extending to Ranchero Road. Many motorists used Mariposa Road as an alternate route, leading to an increase in traffic on that road as well.

The California Highway Patrol’s Victorville Station is currently investigating the cause of the collision.





