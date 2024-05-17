Overturned Semi on I-15 in Hesperia Resulted in Major Traffic Delays Friday Morning

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An overturned semi-truck resulted in significant traffic disruptions along the I-15 freeway late Thursday night and well into Friday morning.

The accident occurred at approximately 10:33 PM on May 16, 2024, impacting all lanes south of the Main Street exit.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the semi, which was carrying two trailers, experienced a rollover that led to a blockage across the entire northbound section of the freeway. The cab of the truck ended up on the southbound side, adding complications to the traffic flow in both directions.

Officials implemented a hard closure at 10:50 PM, diverting all northbound traffic at exit 395 to manage the scene safely and efficiently.

A heavy-duty towing service was requested to assist with removing the vehicle.

By 1:01 AM, all northbound traffic lanes between the hard closure and the scene had been cleared, allowing for traffic to resume, although at a slower pace due to ongoing cleanup and investigation.

By 2:10 AM, conditions improved slightly with three southbound lanes reopening, easing some of the traffic congestion caused by the accident.

No immediate information was available regarding the cause of the crash or any injuries sustained.

The official cause of the accident remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Victorville Station.





