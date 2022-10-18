15 freeway
Overturned semi causes traffic on the southbound I-15 freeway in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer overturned Tuesday morning on the southbound I-15 freeway in Victorville.
It happened at about 8:00 am, on October 18, 2022, between Bear Valley Road and Main Street.
For reasons still unknown, a 2021 Peterbilt 579 registered to West Wing Transport INC lost control of the 18-wheeler and overturned into the drainage ditch along the freeway.
Emergency personnel with San Bernardino County Fire stopped to check on the driver and confirmed he was not injured and there were no hazards with the load inside the trailer.
According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the semi is transporting an unknown milk product.
CalTrans responded to shut down the no.3 lane of the freeway for an unknown duration resulting in a traffic back-up to Bear Valley Road. The California Highway Patrol is handling the investigation into the accident.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
Two teen girls ejected during a single-vehicle rollover crash in Apple Valley
-
All News6 days ago
Lanes closed on State Route 138 in Phelan due to fatal crash investigation
-
All News4 days ago
National Trails Highway in Oro Grande closed due to a fatal traffic accident
-
All News7 days ago
Convicted felon back in jail after shooting gun in a Phelan neighborhood
-
All News5 days ago
Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast this weekend for the Victor Valley
-
All News4 days ago
BNSF locomotive catches fire near Summit Valley Road in Hesperia
-
All News3 days ago
Local Entrepreneur Competes on Wes Bergmann’s Live in Docuseries “The Blox”
-
All News1 day ago
Two drivers killed in Sunday night crash in Hesperia