Overturned semi causes traffic on the southbound I-15 freeway in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer overturned Tuesday morning on the southbound I-15 freeway in Victorville.

It happened at about 8:00 am, on October 18, 2022, between Bear Valley Road and Main Street.

For reasons still unknown, a 2021 Peterbilt 579 registered to West Wing Transport INC lost control of the 18-wheeler and overturned into the drainage ditch along the freeway.

(Hugo Valdez, VVNG.com)

Emergency personnel with San Bernardino County Fire stopped to check on the driver and confirmed he was not injured and there were no hazards with the load inside the trailer.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the semi is transporting an unknown milk product.

CalTrans responded to shut down the no.3 lane of the freeway for an unknown duration resulting in a traffic back-up to Bear Valley Road. The California Highway Patrol is handling the investigation into the accident.

(Hugo Valdez, VVNG.com)

