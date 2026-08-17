15 freewayAll News

Overturned Sedan Causes Traffic Backup On Southbound I-15 In Cajon Pass Monday Morning

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 9:09 am | Aug. 17, 2026 Updated 9:09 am | Aug. 17, 2026

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A solo-vehicle rollover crash involving a black sedan temporarily blocked lanes on southbound 15 Freeway, south of Highway 138 on Monday morning, causing traffic to back up through the Cajon Pass.

The crash was reported at about 8:08 a.m. on August 17, 2026. Initial California Highway Patrol incident logs described the sedan as overturned on its roof and blocking a traffic lane.

According to the logs, a tire reportedly blew out before the vehicle overturned. The vehicle was also reported to be smoking following the crash. The driver was able to exit the vehicle and was not injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

At about 8:12 a.m., responding personnel temporarily stopped all lanes of southbound traffic.

(Photo by Juanita Alba)

Crews then worked to push the overturned vehicle to the right shoulder, and by 8:13 a.m., officials indicated the lanes were expected to reopen shortly.

ADVERTISEMENT

A tow truck was requested to remove the damaged vehicle from the freeway.

As of Monday morning, traffic heading down the Cajon Pass remained heavily congested, with the backup extending to about Oak Hill Road.

ADVERTISEMENT
Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community!

🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com.

ADVERTISEMENT


Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch Now

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 9:09 am | Aug. 17, 2026 Updated 9:09 am | Aug. 17, 2026
Photo of Victor Valley News Group

Victor Valley News Group

Have a news tip or story idea? Email News@vvng.com Victor Valley News Group - VVNG - provides breaking news and more for communities located within San Bernardino County, with a focus on the Victor Valley region of Southern California. Follow us on Social Media.
© Copyright Victor Valley News Group VVNG www.VVNG.com 2026, All Rights Reserved. | Contact Us | Legal: Privacy Policy | User Agreement
Back to top button
Home
Local News
Contact Us