Overturned Sedan Causes Traffic Backup On Southbound I-15 In Cajon Pass Monday Morning
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A solo-vehicle rollover crash involving a black sedan temporarily blocked lanes on southbound 15 Freeway, south of Highway 138 on Monday morning, causing traffic to back up through the Cajon Pass.
The crash was reported at about 8:08 a.m. on August 17, 2026. Initial California Highway Patrol incident logs described the sedan as overturned on its roof and blocking a traffic lane.
According to the logs, a tire reportedly blew out before the vehicle overturned. The vehicle was also reported to be smoking following the crash. The driver was able to exit the vehicle and was not injured.
At about 8:12 a.m., responding personnel temporarily stopped all lanes of southbound traffic.
Crews then worked to push the overturned vehicle to the right shoulder, and by 8:13 a.m., officials indicated the lanes were expected to reopen shortly.
A tow truck was requested to remove the damaged vehicle from the freeway.
As of Monday morning, traffic heading down the Cajon Pass remained heavily congested, with the backup extending to about Oak Hill Road.
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