Overturned box truck on NB 15 freeway disrupted traffic Wednesday morning in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – An overturned box truck caused traffic delays for motorists on the northbound I-15 freeway through the City of Hesperia Wednesday morning.

It happened at about 5:30 am, on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, between Main Street and Bear Valley Road.

For reasons unknown, the driver of a 26-foot 2015 Hino 330 lost control of the truck and overturned into the drainage ditch that runs along the I-15. The truck came to a stop on its side and facing the wrong way of traffic, very close to the number three lane.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident and confirmed there were no injuries to the truck driver.

A California Highway Patrol Officer assisted with traffic control as tow truck operators worked to recover the commercial truck, including unloading the trailer.

The incident also prompted a SigAlert to be issued on the NB 15 for approximately 1-hour. As a result, traffic backed up to about Main Street.

The Victorville California Highway Patrol Station is handling the investigation into the accident.





