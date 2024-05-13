Overnight Traffic Signal Improvements Scheduled for Bear Valley Road and Second Ave

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Residents and motorists in the vicinity of Bear Valley Road and Second Ave should be aware of upcoming traffic signal improvements conducted by Sierra Pacific.

Scheduled from May 14 through May 16, then resuming on May 21 and May 22, the construction activities will involve overnight work, mainly concentrated on the northwest corner of the intersection.

Throughout the duration of the project, there will be intermittent single lane closures affecting both Bear Valley Road and Second Ave. The work sessions are designated for the following times:

Tuesday, May 14 : 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. – Road Work and Signal Prep

: 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. – Road Work and Signal Prep Wednesday, May 15 : 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. – Road Work and Signal Prep

: 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. – Road Work and Signal Prep Thursday, May 16 : 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. – Road Work and Signal Prep

: 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. – Road Work and Signal Prep Tuesday, May 21 : 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. – Signal Work

: 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. – Signal Work Wednesday, May 22: 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. – Signal Work

Motorists are expected to experience delays and are advised to seek alternative routes. For those who need to travel through this area, it is important to proceed with caution and adhere strictly to all traffic signs, devices, and instructions from roadway personnel during these hours.

Plan your commutes accordingly to avoid inconvenience, and thank you for your cooperation and understanding as these necessary improvements are completed to enhance traffic flow and safety at this busy intersection.

Questions can be directed to (760) 955-5158.





(Scroll Down To Comment)