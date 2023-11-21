Overnight Traffic Delays Expected on the I-15 in Cajon Pass due to Bridge Deck Work

SAN BERNARDINO, CAJON PASS (November 20, 2023) – Commuters were met with frustrating delays on the 15 freeway last night as road work commenced for the highly anticipated “Bridge Deck Rehabilitation” project in San Bernardino and Cajon Pass.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has announced that construction contractors will be working tirelessly through the night on Interstate 15 in the San Bernardino/Cajon Pass area, weather permitting.

One local resident, Joseph Avila, shared his experience of being stuck in traffic due to the closure of multiple onramps. He emphasized the severity of the situation, suggesting that those using the freeway after 7pm must plan accordingly.

The nighttime construction is scheduled to take place from Monday, November 20th, to Tuesday, November 21st, between 7:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. The final phase of work will conclude on Wednesday, November 22nd, at 4:00 a.m.

During this time, the construction crews will primarily focus on the bridge located on SR 138 and both the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 15. The work will involve structural assessments, deck rehabilitation, temporary stripping, light installations, polyester concrete overlay, methacrylate application, bridge rail replacement, joint seal replacements, as well as repair work on approach slabs and soffits.

To ensure proper traffic management and control, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) will be present on-site between 2:00 am and 4:00 am. Lane closures will range from a single lane to as many as four lanes during the night. Motorists are advised to anticipate various lane, ramp, and connector closures within the project zone.

It is important to note that the specific closure details may change based on the contractor’s access to necessary materials. Hence, the schedule is subject to modifications or cancellations.

The following closures have been planned within the project area:

Interstate 15 South-Bound to SR 138 – Cajon Pass South-Bound: Alternating lane reductions and closures, along with on-ramp closures.

Interstate 15 North-Bound to SR 138 – Cajon Pass North-Bound: Alternating lane reductions and closures, as well as alternating on-ramp and off-ramp closures.

Motorists are strongly encouraged to plan their journeys in advance, consider alternate routes, and remain patient during this necessary infrastructure improvement.

