Overnight Shooting Leaves Man Dead in Victorville; Homicide Investigation Underway

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Homicide detectives are conducting an investigation following a fatal shooting in Victorville during the early hours of Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

According to Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez, deputies responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at approximately 2:13 am.

“Upon arrival, deputies found a male individual who had been shot. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Rodriguez reported.

The investigation currently focuses on a dark-colored gray SUV, which was found stopped sideways on Seneca Road, east of Diamond Road.

Due to the ongoing investigation, Seneca Road has been closed between Emerald and Cobalt Roads.

Rodriguez stated that a press release will be issued as more information becomes available.





