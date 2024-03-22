Overnight Fire at Hesperia’s Topaz Marketplace Damages Kaiser Medical Facility and Other Businesses

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Kaiser medical facility is amongst several businesses that were damaged during an overnight fire at the Topaz Marketplace in Hesperia.

A fire broke out at a commercial complex in the 14100 block of Main Street shortly after midnight on March 22, 2024. San Bernardino County Firefighters promptly responded to the incident following an emergency call at approximately 12:22 am.

According to Captain Jeremy Kern, Public Information Officer, fire crews were dispatched with a standard first-alarm commercial response. Upon arrival, responding units observed signs of fire emanating from the top of the structure’s roof.

(Photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Fire)

Firefighters encountered low visibility conditions and sprinkler water flow as they entered the affected businesses, which included the Kaiser medical facility and an adjacent restaurant.

Despite the active sprinklers, flames were reportedly discovered running through the void space just above the facade on the roof.

Crews used chainsaws to gain better access and then positioned hose lines aloft to curb the spread of the fire through the concealed area shared by several businesses along the roof of the building.

Kern said the fire caused significant water damage to the establishments below, but the structural integrity of the building appears to have remained intact.

(Photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Fire)

Support was received from the Victorville Fire Department as the firefighting teams, comprising seven engine companies, two truck companies, two battalion chiefs, one ambulance, and two fire investigators, worked collectively to manage the situation.

The team of 33 firefighters achieved control of the fire in about two hours.

No injuries were reported, and investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.





(Scroll Down To Comment)