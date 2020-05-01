Over 50 marijuana plants found growing inside High End Smoke Shop in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies arrested the owner of High-End Smoke Shop in Apple Valley after discovering over 50 illegal marijuana plants inside the business, officials said.

It happened just before 10:00 am, on Thursday, April 30, 2020, in the 22100 block of Highway 18 in Apple Valley.

Deputy Loup was conducting extra patrol in the Property Business Improvement District (PBID), when he observed suspicious activity at the smoke shop prompting the deputy to author a search warrant, officials said.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “during the search, 57 marijuana plants and several containers of THC were seized.”

Dennis Mathew Anderson, 52, a resident of Apple Valley, was arrested for the cultivation of marijuana. However, in compliance with the statewide Emergency Bail Schedule, Anderson was released from custody following the booking process due to $0 bail for most misdemeanor and felony offenses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the County of San Bernardino Recorder’s Office, Dennis M. Anderson is listed as the registrant on the fictitious business statement filed with the county.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy T. Loup at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

