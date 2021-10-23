Over 40,000 marijuana plants seized during week 8 of Operation Hammer Strike

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY — Between October 18, 2021, and October 24, 2021, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), along with San Bernardino Sheriff’s deputies from several different Patrol Stations, served 23 search warrants at various locations in Lucerne Valley, Twentynine Palms, Wonder Valley, Landers, Apple Valley, Hesperia, Hinkley, Victorville, and Rosemead.

MET personnel had received numerous complaints about large outdoor and indoor marijuana cultivations in these areas.

Over this past week, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s personnel located and arrested 38 suspects. Investigators seized 40,369 marijuana plants, 5,114 pounds of processed marijuana, seven guns, and over $118,000.00 in cash. Investigators eradicated a total of 160 greenhouses found at these locations, as well as six indoor locations.

The investigations revealed the cannabis cultivations were not in compliance with California’s Medical and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act (MAUCRSA) and San Bernardino County’s ordinance prohibiting Commercial Cannabis Activity. San Bernardino County has a law prohibiting Commercial Cannabis Activity, which includes growing marijuana plants outdoors.

The Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division will continue to enforce California’s cannabis laws and San Bernardino County’s ordinance regarding cannabis cultivation and distribution. Persons found guilty of violating the state law and county ordinance are subject to fines, prosecution, and seizure of property.

Property owners who are growing marijuana or are aware their tenants are growing marijuana on their properties in violation of the state law and local ordinances may also be subject to civil or criminal sanctions. Property owners are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement or code compliance agency to confirm if cultivating cannabis is prohibited or allowed under specific regulations.

The suspects were cited or booked on charges of Cultivation of Cannabis, over six plants, and Possession for Sales of Marijuana.

Operation Hammer Strike has been in full swing for the past two months. It is a multi-year operation to combat the fast-growing trend of illegally cultivating cannabis (marijuana and hemp) in San Bernardino County.

Over the last 8-weeks, we have served 183 search warrants, made 238 arrests, seized the following items related to the criminal investigations: 186,916 plants, 38,911 pounds of already processed marijuana, 8-grams of concentrated cannabis, 8-grams of methamphetamine, 57 guns, $563,449.00 in illicit narcotic sales proceeds, and eradicated and taken down 1,022 greenhouses, 5-locations with illegal electrical bypasses, and 2-THC extraction labs.

List of locations:

#1 – Parcel with no address, Lucerne Valley

#2 – Parcel with no address, Lucerne Valley

#3 – Parcel with no address, Lucerne Valley

#4 – 29800 Block of Sherwood, Lucerne Valley

#5 – 29100 Block of Falcon, Lucerne Valley

#6 – 21500 Block of Florida, Twentynine Palms

#7 – 77200 Block of Baseline, Twentynine Palms

#8 – Parcel with no address, Wonder Valley

#9 – 4400 Block of Nevada Trail, Twentynine Palms

#10 – 71500 Block of Pole Line, Twentynine Palms

#11 – 71400 Block of Learco, Twentynine Palms

#12 – Parcel with no address, Landers

#13 – 25500 Block of Rancho Street, Apple Valley

#14 – 6800 Block of Kittyhawk, Hesperia

#15 – 13800 Block of Lakota Road, Apple Valley

#16 – Parcel with no address, Hinkley

#17 – Parcel with no address, Hinkley

#18 – 20500 Block of Old Highway 58, Hinkley

#19 – Parcel with no address, Hinkley

#20 – Parcel with no address, Hinkley

#21 – 2500 Block of Strathmore Avenue, Rosemead

#22 – 17500 Block of Hudson, Victorville

#23 – Parcel with no address, Hinkley

List of suspects:

Anthony Marin, 58 year old male resident of Lucerne Valley, Ca. Location #4



Juan Pardo, 21 year old male resident of Lucerne Valley, Ca. Location #4



Eduardo Cerda, 21 year old male resident of Lucerne Valley, Ca. Location #4



Felix Lopez Gomez, 24 year old male resident of Chico, Ca. Location #4



Jose Martinez, 20 year old male resident of Lucerne Valley, Ca. Location #4



Arnoldo Sanchez, 23 year old male resident of Lucerne Valley, Ca. Location #4



Jose Alkanaz Cortez, 23 year old male resident of Lucerne Valley, Ca. Location #5



Khuyen Hung Nguyen, 42 year old male resident of Twentynine Palms, Ca. Location #6



Borinken Rivera, 18 year old male resdient of Twentynine Palms, Ca. Location #6



Somkitt Bounnavong, 19 year old male resident of Twentynine Palms, Ca. Location #6



Jolianna Phetsarath, 37 year old female resident of Twentynine Palms, Ca. Location #6



Jose Silva, 46 year old male resident of Twentynine Palms, Ca. Location #7



Gilberto Sanchez-Garcia, 21 year old male resident of Twentynine Palms, Ca. Location #7



Jaime Lopez, 46 year old male resident of Twentynine Palms, Ca. Location #7



William Hume, 64 year old male resident of Twentynine Palms, Ca. Location #7



Ian Parris, 33 year old male resident of Twentynine Palms, Ca. Location #10



Debra Singer, 61 year old female resident of Twentynine Palms, Ca. Location #11



Lishan Lu, 63 year old male resident of Ontario, Ca. Location #14



Dam Ha Tuyet, 58 year old female resident of Apple Valley, Ca. Location #15



Pepsi Vongslay, 44 year old male resident of Hinkley, Ca. Location #18



Yuzhi He, 60 year old female resident of Rosemead, Ca. Location #21



Junhua Yao, 39 year old male resident of Rosemead, Ca. Location #21



Keith Roberts, 63 year old male resident of Victorville, Ca. Location #22



Rong Zu, 46 female resident of Victorville, Ca. Location #22



Tan Huici, 56 year old female resident of Hinkley, Ca. Location #23

Li Zhen, 44 year old male resident of Hinkley, Ca. Location #23

Qitong Chen, 43 year old male resident of Hinkley, Ca. Location #23

Guoji Xiong, 41 year old male resident of Hinkley, Ca. Location #23

Cui Ling Lu, 46 year old female resident of Hinkley, Ca. Location #23

Qichun Li, 51 year old male resident of Hinkley, Ca. Location #23

Baolian Wu, 42 year old female resident of Hinkley, Ca. Location #23

Fang Lai, 51 year old male resident of Hinkley, Ca. Location #23

Bihong Xu, 54 year old male resident of Hinkley, Ca. Location #23

Dengmei Wu, 51 year oldfe male resident of Hinkley, Ca. Location #23

Dauchan Le, 51 year old male resident of Hinkley, Ca. Location #23

Li Zhen, 44 year old male resident of Hinkley, Ca. Location #23

Jingfeng Li, 58 year old male resident of Hinkley, Ca. Location #23

Xiao Zhi Chen, 51 year old male resident of Hinkley, Ca. Location #23

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division at (909)387-8400 or NARC-MET@sbcsd.org. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.