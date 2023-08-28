Over 4,000 fentanyl pills seized after a search warrant at “The House of Drip” in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities seized over 4,000 fentanyl pills and other illegal substances after a search warrant at “The House of Drip in Hesperia.”

On August 25, 2023, at about 10:56 p.m., investigators with the Hesperia Police Department served two search warrants referencing the sales of narcotics, including M30 Fentanyl pills and illegal sales of marijuana.

One of the search warrants served by investigators was at the business named “The House of Drip” located at 16377 Main Street, #B. According to public records, the company is a clothing and shoe store to buy, sell, and trade.

Sheriff’s officials said that “investigators seized over approximately 4,000 suspected M30 fentanyl pills, processed marijuana, 227 boxes of THC resin, 35 boxes of chocolate psilocybin mushrooms, and $1300 in cash.”

Lenin Martinez Arevalo, 29-year-old resident of Hesperia, was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center for HS11351-Possession or Purchase of Narcotics/Controlled Substance for Sale, HS11352(A)- Transportation/Sales of Narcotics or Controlled Substance and HS11378- Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale.

According to arrest records, he is currently being held without bail and is scheduled for a preliminary arraignment hearing inside a Victorville courtroom on August 29th.

“The community should know, not all pills are marked correctly and taking a pill not purchased from a licensed pharmacy can be a deadly decision. Nearly 70,000 people in the US died of drug overdoses that involved fentanyl and fake fentanyl prescriptions in 2021, almost a four-fold increase over five years. By 2021, about two-thirds of all overdose deaths involved the potent synthetic opioid,” stated the Hesperia Police Department in a news release.

Anyone with information about this investigation or the business is asked to contact Deputy D. Morales at the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

