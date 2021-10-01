Over 300 pounds of marijuana were seized during a search warrant in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Over 300 pounds of processed marijuana were seized during a search warrant in Victorville, officials said.

On Wednesday, September 29, 2021, deputies and detectives from the Apple Valley Police Department served a search warrant in the 14000 block of Ann Drive in the city of Victorville.

“During the search of the residence, a total of 322 pounds of processed marijuana was seized. In addition to marijuana, packaging material was located,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

Vilma Vega, a 30-year-old Victorville resident, was cited on charges of Possession for Sales of Marijuana.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Watson, Deputy Rex or Deputy Ponce at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.