Over 12,000 fentanyl pills packaged in bags of candy seized at LAX

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department seized approximately 12,000 fentanyl pills packed to look like candy, officials said.

It happened on October 19, 2022, at about 7:30 am, when LA County Sheriff’s Narcotics Bureau Detectives and Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) agents assigned to a task force at the Los Angeles International Airport seized approximately 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills.

Officials said the suspect attempted to go through TSA screening with several bags of candy and miscellaneous snacks with the intent of boarding a plane. However, it was discovered that inside the “Sweetarts”, “Skittles”, and “Whoppers” candy boxes were fentanyl pills and not candy.

(photo courtesy of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

The suspect fled prior to being detained by law enforcement but has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department shared the following message:

With Halloween approaching, parents need to make sure they are checking their kids candy and not allowing them to eat anything until it has been inspected by them. If you find anything in candy boxes that you believe might be narcotics, do not touch it and immediately notify your local law enforcement agency.

(photo courtesy of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Bureau at (562) 946-7125.

