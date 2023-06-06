Over $100k worth of stolen property recovered after a search warrant in Lucerne Valley

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities discovered a chop shop and recovered over $100,000 in stolen property after serving a search warrant at a home in Lucerne Valley.

It happened on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m., in the 29100 block of Clark Road.

Big Bear Sheriff’s Station deputies and detectives, detectives from San Bernardino County Auto Theft Task Force (SANCATT), and San Bernardino County Probation Officers responded and assisted with serving the warrant.

“During the warrant service, stolen vehicles, construction equipment, solar batteries, and an extensive number of tools from the Apple Valley, Lucerne Valley, and Big Bear areas were recovered. The total value of stolen property recovered was estimated to be $120,000.00,” stated sheriff’s officials.

The suspect, Justin Bates, 31, a resident of Lucerne Valley, was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for possession of stolen property and operating a chop shop.



Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy A. Schwingel at Victor Valley Station/ Lucerne Valley Sub-Station, at (760) 248-7655 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

Download the My VVNG App today HERE or Search “MY VVNG” in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to join our new community platform.



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Copy URL URL Copied

(Scroll down to leave a comment.)