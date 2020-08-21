Over $100k in damages after Adelanto stadium vandalized, suspect arrested

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 29-year-old man was arrested after causing over $100,000 in damages to the Adelanto stadium, officials said.

On August 19, 2020, at approximately 12:25 pm, Deputies from the Victor Valley Station responded to the 12000 block of Stadium Way for the report of a vandalism to the stadium property.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “the stadium had extensive vandalism which they believe had occurred over the past two weeks. The damage consisted of spray paint, broken windows, broken doors, damage to stadium bleachers, office equipment and concession stand damage.

Investigators estimated the damage to be in excess of $100,000 and had no lead on a possible suspect.

Officials said at approximately 4:54 pm, dispatch received a call of a subject trying to enter the property and throwing rocks at the windows.

Deputies responded and during a search of the property, they located Kevin Becka of Adelanto inside one of the vandalized buildings. Becka was arrested for Commercial Burglary and Felony Vandalism and booked at the High Desert Detention Center. He is being held in lieu of $25,000.00 bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy L Torres at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

