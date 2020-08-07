All News
Over 100 pounds of marijuana and large-capacity magazines seized by Victorville PD
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Victorville Police officers arrested five suspects for possession of 108lbs., of marijuana, a firearm, and several large-capacity magazines.
On Friday, July 31, 2020, at approximately 4:42 am, Sheriff’s dispatch received a call regarding a residence located in the 13100 block of Arvila Drive and the caller believed the residence was being used as an illegal, indoor marijuana cultivation site and was occupied by multiple male adults.
Upon arrival, deputies from the Victorville Police Department attempted to contact the subjects inside and several attempted to flee the residence through a rear door.
A total of five subjects, later identified as Lu Jie, 37, Jian Chen, 42, Meiya Zheng, 40, Chichi Zheng, 42, and Ri Zheng, 46, all residents of Victorville, were detained.
Additional deputies arrived, and a search warrant was authored and granted for the residence.
According to a sheriff’s news release, “During the search of the residence, a total of 108 pounds of marijuana was located. In addition, digital scales, packaging material, cash, a firearm, several large capacity magazines, and miscellaneous unregistered gun making parts, including a silencer, were located.”
All five subjects were arrested for possession of marijuana for sales. Sheriff’s officials said several firearm charges are also pending review by the District Attorney’s Office.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy C. Smith, Deputy M. Baltierra, or Deputy D. Fratt at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
18-year-old U.S. Army Reservist Stationed at Ft. Irwin arrested on child porn charges
FORT IRWIN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 18-year-old reserve with the United States Army National Guard stationed at Fort Irwin was arrested for possession of child pornography Wednesday, officials said.
Detectives from multiple agencies conducted a joint investigation involving the suspect, Neal McCoy, a resident of Fridley, Minnesota, and subsequently arrested him on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
McCoy was booked at the High Desert Detention Center for PC 311.11(A) Possession of Child Pornography with a bail set at $100,000. McCoy is scheduled for arraignment on August 7th.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Specialized Investigations Division Crimes Against Children Detail (CAC), Barstow Sheriff’s Station, and the United States Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID) worked together in their investigation.
In January 2020, VVNG reported on similar arrests after Steven Berg, 38, was arrested by investigators who determined that child pornography was distributed from a home within the base at Fort Irwin.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Brian Arias of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.
18-year-old out on bail arrested again after a pursuit in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 18-year-old out on bail was arrested again after leading Victorville deputies on a pursuit.
At about 2:28 AM on August 6, 2020, a deputy from the Victorville Police Station observed a vehicle run a red light at Amargosa and Palmdale Roads and attempted a traffic stop.
The driver, identified as Antoine Jackson, of Victorville, failed to yield and led deputies on a pursuit for approximately 7 miles, officials said.
During the pursuit, Jackson drove at high speeds, exceeding 100 mph at times. He also drove in opposing traffic lanes and ran several red lights and stop signs.
The pursuit came to an end in the 12500 block of Terrano when Jackson crashed into a parked car.
Jackson, who was out on bail from a July 28, 2020 arrest, was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for VC2800.2(A) Evading a Peace Officer with disregard for safety and PC12022.1(B) New Felony Offense while on bail.
His bail is set at $100,000 and is scheduled for arraignment in a Victorville courtroom on August 10, 2020.
1900 lbs of marijuana seized from six residential locations in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Search warrants at six different homes in Victorville resulted with 1900 lbs of marijuana seized.
During the month of July, deputies with Victorville Police Department’s Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) conducted an extensive investigation into several residential locations throughout the city, suspected to be illegal, indoor marijuana cultivation sites.
Information obtained through the investigation led to the procurement of search warrants for multiple locations.
On July 23, 2020, MET deputies conducted a one-day operation, serving six search warrants. During the service of the search warrants, all six of the locations were confirmed to have been converted into illegal cultivation sites.
Deputies discovered 4,997 marijuana plants, in various stages of growth, inside the six houses. In total, over 1,900 pounds of marijuana was seized for destruction.
- 14300 block of Pioneer Way, Victorville
- 14300 block of Pioneer Way, Victorville
- 15900 block of Opal Mountain Place, Victorville
- 15900 block of Blue Colt Way, Victorville
- 13700 block of Sunshine Terrace Street, Victorville
- 14900 block of Stone Drive, Victorville
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department’s Multiple Enforcement Team at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
